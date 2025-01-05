Vasco da Gama (Goa) [India], January 5 (ANI): Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Sunday concurrently launched two indigenously designed and constructed Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard.

The launch marks a historic chapter in GSL's ambitious journey towards technological and operational excellence.

Speaking at the launch, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, CMD, GSL, highlighted the Shipyard's impressive growth trajectory, which has seen a remarkable 100 per cent increase in Gross Revenue, crossing the Rs 2,000 Crore threshold.

"GSL has consistently outperformed its past achievements, embracing cutting-edge technologies and transformative policies to become one of India's foremost shipbuilders with indigenous capabilities," CMD Upadhyay stated.

He attributed GSL's success to its steadfast commitment to innovation, modernization, and the dynamic partnership with the Indian Coast Guard, which has continually strengthened operational readiness for national security.

According to a release, the two vessels, Amulya and Akshay, were launched ceremoniously by Vandana Agrawal in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Defence Production) amidst the resonant chants of the 'Atharva Veda'. The distinguished gathering included IG HK Sharma, TM, DDG (M&M), as well as key stakeholders from the defence and maritime communities.

GSL also launched two vessels of the same series in October 2024 as GSL is constructing a fleet of eight FPVs for the Indian Coast Guard, underscoring the shipyard's pivotal role in realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence production.

Secretary (DP) lauded the enduring collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and GSL, which has faced and overcome challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical disruptions.

"This launch epitomizes the resilience and ingenuity of GSL, achieved in close collaboration with Indian industry. The indigenous content of these vessels is a proud reflection of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," said Secretary (DP).

These state-of-the-art FPVs are designed in-house by GSL to meet the Indian Coast Guard's specific operational needs. With a length of 52 meters, a breadth of 8 metres, and a displacement of 320 tonnes, these vessels are optimized for protecting offshore assets, island territories, and conducting surveillance operations. For the first time in GSL's history, two vessels were launched simultaneously using the Shipyard's State-of-the-Art Ship-Lift System, a transformative feat that underscores GSL's modernization efforts.

The Chief Guest praised GSL's team for ensuring the Coast Guard's shipbuilding needs are met through indigenous efforts, and he commended the shipyard's workforce for achieving this milestone despite the challenges. The Chief Guest further urged all to continue the journey towards self-reliance in defence production with undeterred focus and commitment. (ANI)

