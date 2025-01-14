Kohima (Nagaland)[India], January 13 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Spear Corps recently visited the Red Shield Division in Manipur to review the operational preparedness and troop welfare, said an official statement.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities and morale of the division, focusing on ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and the overall security situation in the region, an official statement said.

Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, visited Indian Army units stationed at Kumbi and Andro in Manipur on 13 January 2025.

During the visit, the General Officer conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the troops. He engaged in detailed discussions with the GOC, Red Shield Division, and senior military commanders regarding the current security challenges in the region.

The GOC commended the ranks of the Indian Army for their unwavering professionalism, steadfast commitment, and impartial approach to addressing complex internal security challenges.

He lauded their dedication and high morale in maintaining peace and security in Manipur. He also emphasized the importance of sustaining the highest standards of operational readiness.

Last month, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army made a visit to the Special National Integration Camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Wokha, Nagaland, a release from PRO, Nagaland, Ministry of Defence.

This unique camp, aimed at fostering unity and national integration among the youth, brought together NCC cadets from across the country to celebrate the diverse cultural fabric of India.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with the cadets, commending their discipline, enthusiasm, and commitment to national integration.

The GOC emphasized the critical role of youth in shaping the future of the nation and lauded the NCC's contribution to nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens, added the statement.

As part of the visit, the GOC also inaugurated the Nagaland State Day celebrations at the camp.

The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland, featuring traditional dances, music, and exhibitions that highlighted the state's unique identity and contributions to the nation, read the statement further.(ANI)

