Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): A large chunk of gold weighing 1,128 grams was extracted from gold paste-like material seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Trichy Airport on Friday.

As per a statement from Trichy Airport Customs, the gold, valued at about Rs 56,61,432, was concealed in the jeans and underwear of the passenger.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, Chennai Air Customs seized 1.15 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 59 lakhs after two packets were found wrapped in black adhesive tape, concealed beneath the cushion of one of the seats. The aircraft had arrived from Dubai. (ANI)

