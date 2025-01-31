New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, highlighted that the state lacks a single international-standard airport and the entire cost of its construction should be borne by the central government.

Additionally, the Centre should also fully fund the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines.

Speaking informally to the media in Solan, about the 'poor condition' of the Solan-Parwanoo highway, CM Sukhu stated that he has discussed this matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and has requested a 're-design' along with 're-alignment' of the highway to improve its condition.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to enhancing the living standards of the people and affirmed that positive reforms are being undertaken across all departments. He stressed that the government seeks to bring meaningful improvements to governance by minimising administrative excess and ensuring a more efficient and people-centric administration.

Earlier the Chief Minister attended the programme organised by (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil.

Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, Chairman of Baghat Bank Arun Sharma, State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation BoD member Jatin Sahni, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Thakur and Surinder Sethi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

