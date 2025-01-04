Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Amid the row over a new college going to be built in the name of Veer Savarkar in Delhi and Congress demanding it to be named after late Manmohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh said that Centre has given full respect to the former prime minister and will continue to do so.

Jaiveer Singh said, "Our government is building a memorial in the name of Dr Manmohan Singh. The central government has given full respect, seven days of national mourning was declared. Dr Manmohan Singh has made a significant contribution in strengthening the country's economy, the Government of India has given him respect and will continue to do so."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Modi said, "A new college in the name of Veer Savarkar is going to be built in Najafgarh... Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education. The money that the central government has given to Delhi - the current govt of Delhi hasn't even spent half of that money in education..."

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also slammed the Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Kesavan told ANI that it will be a "befitting" and "significant" tribute in the country's capital by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to one of Bharat's bravest patriots and staunchest nationalists, "Swatantrya" Veer Savarkar.

"The daring manner in which he valiantly opposed British brutality and how he courageously fought against colonial injustice continues to serve as a sterling inspiration to coming generations, especially our youth," he told ANI. (ANI)

