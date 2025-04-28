A violent altercation broke out between a group of people and a woman in the Delhi Metro, leading to a man and others assaulting her. The incident, which occurred on one of the trains, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the woman being attacked by the group, with some people joining in the assault. However, the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, as there has been no official statement on what led to the confrontation. Delhi Metro Turns Battleground Again as 2 Men Clash, Tear Each Other’s Clothes in Heated Fight; Video Goes Viral.

Group Assaults Man After Heated Argument With Woman

दिल्ली मेट्रो में एक बार फिर चले घूसंड ओर लाते दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल में कुछ लोगों और महिला के बीच लड़ाई हो गई जिसके बाद एक शख्स को महिला के साथ मिलकर कुछ लोग पीटने लगें, मारपीट का विडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ,हालांकि लड़ाई की क्या वजह रही यह बात साफ हो पाई है pic.twitter.com/jdl8JFPfVi — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) April 28, 2025

