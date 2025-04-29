Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (NSE: GRSE) surged nearly 5% today, April 29, trading at INR 1,836.30, up from the previous close of INR 1,749.60. The rally comes amid heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border following a terror attack in Pahalgam, prompting investor interest in defence stocks. GRSE also signed a long-term lease agreement with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Howrah, boosting its operational capacity. Market sentiment turned bullish on expectations of increased government defence spending. The stock, though far from its 52-week high of INR 2,833.80, is gaining traction. RBL Bank Share Price Today, April 29: RBL Bank Shares Dip Despite Positive Earnings Outlook, Check Latest Price on NSE.

GRSE Shares Jump 5% on Defence Sector Boost

GRSE Share Price (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)