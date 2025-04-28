Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed records when he scored the second fastest century in IPL history. 14-year-old Suryavanshi showed his tremendous caliber during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match. He scored a century in 35 deliveries, which is also his maiden century and the fastest century this season. He also became the youngest to score a century in the history in IPL. As he got to his century with a six, RR coach Rahul Dravid, who has an injured leg, got up from his wheelchair and pumped fists in the air, celebrating passionately. Fans loved the moment and made it viral on social media. Yusuf Pathan Congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Breaking His Record of Second Fastest Century in IPL As 14-Year-Old Slams Hundred in 35 Deliveries During RR vs GT Clash (See Post).

Rahul Dravid Gets Up From His Wheelchair to Celebrate

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock made Rahul Dravid stand up from the wheelchair🫡 14 Year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores the fastest 100 by an Indian in IPL 🥶#RRvsGT | #VaibhavSuryavanshi | #GTvsRRpic.twitter.com/fpJyffKelA — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) April 28, 2025

Rahul Dravid Celebrates Passionately

