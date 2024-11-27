Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Karnataka government after Congress MLA Gaviyappa suggested dropping a few poll 'guarantee' schemes the party promised during the last assembly elections in its manifesto.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Vijayanagar H R Gaviyappa said that the poll guarantee schemes were straining the government's finances.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Constitution 'Guiding Light', Spirit of 'Nation First' Will Keep It Alive for Centuries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Due to Guarantee schemes, it is becoming tough to give houses; we are also requesting CM to at least let go of two schemes like the Shakti scheme and give houses, let's see what CM decides; we'll stand with CM whatever may be the decision, CM is also trying to mobilise the funds; we'll also stand with CM," he said.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that a show-cause notice will be issued to him seeking an explanation for his remark.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Telangana: 21 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meals in Government School in Narayanpet District.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is not only Gaviyappa, this is the feeling of all the 224 MLAs; more so, the ruling party MLAs because they are unable to fulfil the promises in their constituency regarding development. Not even a single paisa has been given for development. There is no money for daily wagers, no money for contractors, no money for anganwadis, no money for ambulance drivers. Guarantees without any financial support will lead to the bankruptcy of the state."

He said that the situation in the state is very bad.

"Congress ministers have taken a lot of memoranda from MLAs for Rs 20-30 crores, but none of those has been sanctioned because there is no money," he further said.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, reacting to the Congress government's claims that the credit to protect the Constitution should go to it, Bommai said that to cover its own mistakes, they wanted to show themselves as champions of the Constitution.

"I want to suggest to Rahul Gandhi that he should study how many times the Congress has pushed the constitution. In 1972, they wanted to change the basic structure. Kesavananda Bharati went to SC and saved it. In the Shah Bano case, they made amendments to the Constitution and disrespected SC's decision. The declared emergency. They have misused the Constitution. They never believed in the Constitution. To cover it, they want to show themselves as champions of the Constitution," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)