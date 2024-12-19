Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved Rs 131 crore on Thursday for resurfacing five critical roads which span 142 km and connect the core network and serve as supplementary routes for significant projects managed by the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation.

According to a statement by the CMO, Rs 27.75 crore for a stretch of 22.4 km to Pethapur-Nardipur-Kherwa road has been approved; Rs 18.02 crore for 31.85 km to Jamnagar-Lalpur-Verad; Rs 23.45 for 24 kms to Nadiad-Petlad-Khambhat; Rs 19.98 crore for 20.45 km to Chikhli-Dharampur and Rs 42.51 crore for 43.50 km to Bhuj-Mundra.

"Over the past two years, the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation has undertaken projects worth Rs 2,999 crore to construct, resurface, and widen important roads across the state," read the statement.

Earlier on December 17, Gujarat CM also kick-started construction of temporary housing facilities in four major cities of Gujarat, under the Shramik Basera Yojana.

CM Patel inaugurated the sites in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, and Vadodara.

According to another statement, this initiative aims to provide well-equipped housing facilities at 17 strategic locations across key cities in the state, ensuring better living conditions for the workforce.

The initiative offers prefabricated housing units equipped with essential amenities to construction workers at a nominal rate of just Rs5 per day, ensuring convenient accommodation near their workplaces.

Registered construction workers and their families, affiliated with the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, will be provided rental housing at highly subsidized rates, read the statement.

Notably, children of beneficiary workers aged six years or younger will be accommodated free of charge. These well-equipped housing units, strategically located within approximately one kilometre of the workers' workplaces, will feature essential amenities, including water supply, kitchens, electricity, fans, streetlights, security, medical facilities, and childcare centres.

The statement read, Upon completion, the Shramik Basera will benefit over 15,000 construction workers, enhancing their quality of life and providing much-needed comfort and convenience. (ANI)

