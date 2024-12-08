Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended a grand festival held at Sabarmati Riverfront to mark 20 years of Padramani of Gurudev Shri Rakeshji in Ahmedabad on Sunday. CM Patel received the blessings of Shri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Ahmedabad Center and Shrimad Rajchandra Nijabhyas Mandap and Vihar Bhavan Trust undertook the grand three-day program which was organized at Sabarmati Riverfront from December 6 to 8.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that devotees have come here to gain knowledge from Gurudevji Rakeshji and he also came to participate in it.

He said, "It is difficult to be an introvert without becoming disillusioned. The more time we spend at the feet of good men like Gurudevshree, only then will our disillusionment work."

Talking about the Prime Minister's resolve for a developed India, CM Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved for a developed India, Gujarat will take a big lead in that resolve.

On this occasion, CM Patel released a welfare book 'Mohashatru no Parajay' written by Pujya Gurudev Shri.

The city of Ahmedabad witnessed a unique celebration. From 2005 to 2024, Gurudev Shri Rakeshji, the founder of Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, has been leading the inquisitive beings on the path of eternal happiness in Ahmedabad on pilgrimage.

In this three-day programme, Gurudev Shri Rakeshji gave enlightening lectures in a very simple and interesting style on the subject of the retirement of the three doshas of the conscience based on 'Shrimad Rajachandra Vachanamrita' and other devotional cultural programs like Sound Bath Meditation, Bhakti Sandhya etc.

Shrimad Rajchandraji, a great saint born in the 19th century, was an enlightened saint who laid the foundation of spirituality for the new age. He lived in the highest state of soul, was the originator and savior of Jainism, who in simple words revealed the entire path to salvation.

Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the Jyotirdhaar of Shrimad Rajchandraji's Dharmasandesh, is leading people to a higher goal through Dharmayatra through Satsang and meditation camps to achieve happiness and peace in the world. In these 20 years, the Satsangs, camps, padhramanis, pratisthas, personal guidance-visits given by him have brought inner transformation in the lives of thousands of people. (ANI)

