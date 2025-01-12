Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 163rd birth anniversary, celebrated as 'National Youth Day,' Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid homage to the revered leader by offering floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda's oil painting at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly podium.

Joining the Chief Minister in honouring Swami Vivekananda were the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Miraben Patel, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Secretary-in-Charge CB. Pandya, Assembly officials, and school students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary. He called Vivekananda "an eternal inspiration for youth."

"Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India," the PM added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the National Youth Day Programme in Lucknow on Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that one should be proud of their spiritual and cultural heritage and along with it, they should not deprive themselves of modern knowledge and science, adding that there should be better coordination between these two things.

"Swami Vivekananda had said that the bigger the challenge, the more beautiful the victory... This can be an inspiration for the youth even today... Be proud of your spiritual and cultural heritage, but do not deprive yourself of modern knowledge and science. There should be better coordination between these two things," CM Yogi said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told ANI that on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, his government is going to implement Yuva Shakti Mission in the entire state.

"On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, today, we are going to implement Yuva Shakti Mission in the entire state. It is being launched with the aim of bringing prosperity, power and capability," Mohan Yadav said.

"By 2030, 100% youth should get 10-12th education, by 2028, 70% of youth should become self-reliant, the government will help in realizing their dreams... On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti, today money will also be deposited for 'Ladli Behnas' from Kalapipal tehsil of Shajapur district," he added. (ANI)

