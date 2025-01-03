Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Property Show GUJCON organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) in Ahmedabad today.

During his address, CM Patel emphasized the government's dedication to addressing every challenge faced by the people, in alignment with the mantra 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas' advocated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, according to an official statement by the Chief Minister's office.

He recognized the pivotal role of builders and real estate entrepreneurs in the realization of 'Viksit Bharat' and assured them of the government's continued support in resolving their concerns and also emphasized the necessity of revising the concept of affordable housing and expressed the government's willingness to engage in discussions on how to increase the availability of smaller homes, like 1BHK and 2BHK units, and the requirements developers have to achieve this.

According to the CMO's statement, CM Patel urged developers to ensure that all relief benefits, including exemptions in Jantri and FSI, should reach the most marginalised common man--the house buyers. The CM also highlighted the significant efforts made under the leadership of PM Modi, with the construction of crores of affordable homes across the country.

Earlier in a post on X, the Gujarat CM also highlighted the vision for 'Housing for all,' saying that due to this policy lakhs of families have gotten beautiful homes.

"CREDAI is making a wonderful contribution towards the education sector and increasing the green cover, I am proud of it," the CM said in the X post.

The CM stated that the state government is quite committed to providing all necessary incentives and relief to builders and developers involved in the construction of affordable housing. He also urged the builders to assist in the distribution of Poshan Kits (Nutritition Kits) contributing PM Modi's vision of a TB Mukt Bharat (TB-Free India).

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi mentioned that under the leadership of CM, the government is driving the growth of the state's real estate sector through policies that protect the interests of all stakeholders, including the administration, developers, and homebuyers.

The Minister pointed out that Ahmedabad is rapidly transforming into a mega international city. With significant investments flowing in, there will be a continuous need for large-scale projects and construction activities, the statement mentioned. He also emphasized the pilot project to make the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar SG Highway dust-free and pollution-free. (ANI)

