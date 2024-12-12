Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): To mark the completion of 'Seva, Sushasan Ane Samarpan Na 2 Varsh' (Two years of exceptional service, dedication, and dedication), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel organised a direct interaction with Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) representatives to mark the third year of the current state government, a press release said.

CM Patel acknowledged that the revolutionary transformation in the state's agricultural sector, achieved through the comprehensive development of farmers and agriculture, is credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Zomato Slapped With GST Demand: Food Delivery Aggregator Says It Receives Tax Demand of INR 803.4 Crore in Respect of Non-Payment of GST on Delivery Charges.

The Prime Minister has recognised GYAN: Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment) as the four key pillars of national development. The state government is working towards building Viksit Gujarat by empowering these four pillars.

Aligning with this vision, the Chief Minister held a direct dialogue session with farmers, one of these crucial pillars, at his residence. In this regard, the Chief Minister highlighted the foundational efforts of PM Modi, which have significantly strengthened the agriculture and irrigation systems.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act: Muslim Personal Law Board Welcomes Supreme Court's Curbs on Fresh Suits Against Mosques Surveys.

He emphasised the remarkable achievement of bringing Narmada water to every corner of Gujarat, ensuring a steady water supply for the state's farmers. Furthermore, as Gujarat's Chief Minister, Narendra Modi played a key role in revitalising agriculture by providing electricity to every village. Since becoming Prime Minister, he has remained committed to his goal of doubling the income of farmers across the country.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state government has swiftly addressed the collective issues of farmers with a positive and sensitive approach, emphasising its commitment to continuous innovation and progress in agriculture.

He also highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to promote the adoption of best farming practices, providing timely assistance during natural disasters, daily equipment subsidies, and increased support as needed. During his interaction with farmers, the Chief Minister encouraged them to embrace collective farming through FPOs.

The Chief Minister pointed out the success of an all-women-run FPO in the state, which has expanded its influence nationwide, promoting women's empowerment and even venturing into exports. In response to farmers' suggestions, the Chief Minister urged agricultural officials to consider developing common facilitation at the district level for organic agriculture certification and value addition of agricultural products.

In his welcome address, Minister of State for Agriculture Bachubhai Khabad praised the farmer-focused policies of the state government under the leadership of CM Patel, noting that these policies have significantly increased farmers' incomes.

He emphasised that Gujarat is a leader in the agricultural sector, with innovations in research and value addition driving higher productivity and greater earnings for farmers. The Minister also shared that, with the support of NABARD, NAFED, and Gujarat Natural Farming Science University, the state is home to around 422 FPOs, 97 of which are dedicated to natural farming.

On this occasion, CM Patel launched the Prakrutik Krushi Portal (Natural Agriculture Portal) and distributed various assistance cheques to FPOs from across the state. Farmers showed their gratitude for the Chief Minister's direct communication approach by presenting gifts made from natural agricultural products produced by their organisations.

During the interaction, FPO representatives shared suggestions and requests on issues such as setting up processing units for crop value addition, certifying natural products, marketing natural crops, training for exports, and subsidies for purchasing equipment.

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Cooperation Department Dr Anju Sharma, Joint Secretary PD Palsana, and other senior officials were present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)