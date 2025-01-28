Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the 'Vadil Vandana' program organised by Guru Brahmin Samaj in Ahmedabad on Monday, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

CM Patel remarked that the event, hosted by the leaders of the Guru Brahmin Samaj, serves as an exemplary benchmark for all communities.

Emphasizing the importance of education, the Chief Minister remarked that education is a powerful tool through which all tasks can be accomplished with ease. He further added that various communities are progressing through education, and the Guru Brahmin Samaj should also initiate new endeavors in this domain. He assured that the government would extend all necessary support to such initiatives.

Highlighting the schemes of the central and state governments, the Chief Minister said that under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all schemes are centered around the marginalised and common people. He noted that these schemes are reaching every household, ensuring that the rightful beneficiaries receive 100 per cent of their entitled benefits.

The Chief Minister praised the Guru Brahmin Samaj for successfully organising mass marriage ceremonies for the past 21 years, describing it as an outstanding example for all communities. He mentioned that even economically well-off communities are now adopting the practice of organising mass marriages. He reiterated that if society and the government work together, the nation and states would witness accelerated development.

The CM conveyed that Gujarat will lead the way in realising PM Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat@2047.

The 'Vadil Vandana' program also saw the presence of Ahmedabad West MP Dineshbhai Makwana, Gujarat BJP Vice President Gordhanbhai Zadafia, the President of the Guru Brahmin Samaj, saints, monks, local leaders, and a large number of attendees from the Guru Brahmin Samaj. (ANI)

