Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Kachchh district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors were recorded at 4:37 pm in the evening at a depth of 5 kilometres."EQ of M: 3.6, On: 04/01/2025 16:37:04 IST, Lat: 23.60 N, Long: 70.01 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat," read the tweet by NCS.

NCS recorded the tremors at latitude 23.60 N and longitude 70.01 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres. (ANI)

