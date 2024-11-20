Surat (Gujarat) [India] November 20 (ANI): A fire erupted at a paper tube manufacturing unit in Surat on late Tuesday night.

According to the Fire Department, several fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to contain the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited. (ANI)

