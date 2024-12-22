Sabarmati (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested a person after a parcel exploded in Gujarat's Sabarmati, officials said.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Gaurav Garhvi, who came to Baldev's residence and handed over a parcel that exploded.

"In Sabarmati, Gaurav Garhvi came to the residence of Baldev and handed over a parcel that exploded. The accused, Gaurav Garhvi, has been arrested. There was an internal dispute between the two. The police are investigating the matter. Other accused will be arrested soon. FSL and BDDS teams are present on the spot," JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Bargurjar, said.

Upon receiving the information, the police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and FSL arrived at the explosion spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

