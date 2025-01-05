Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the Panchamrut Women Convention organized by Shri Patidar Parivar Trust in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

During his address, the CM emphasized the state government's unwavering commitment to women's empowerment and all-round development, highlighting Gujarat's success in realizing the vision of women-led development, according to a statement by the CM's office.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Double Engine Government is implementing a threefold strategy focused on women's advancement, empowerment, and development," read the statement.

The CM further noted the collaboration between social organizations and government initiatives enhances the reach and impact of public service. Praising the convention, the Chief Minister recognized that the program organized by Shri Patidar Parivar Trust (Luv-Kush) serves as a platform for advancing health, education, and women's self-reliance.

"The event underscores the growing strength of women in the 21st century," the CM remarked, according to the statement.

The CM further highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build Viksit Bharat by empowering the key pillars of GYAN -- Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment).

The statement added further, "Gujarat is accelerating its development in alignment with this vision, with over 189 schemes dedicated specifically to women's welfare. He also acknowledged the Prime Minister's innovative policies, such as the Gender Equity Policy and Gender Responsive Budgeting, which have been instrumental in achieving women's empowerment and overall development."

According to the statement, the state is also the first one to implement the Gender Budget in 2014.

The CM discussed the government's initiatives to offer employment and training opportunities for women.

"Over 30 lakh women from underprivileged families have formed more than 3 lakh self-help groups, with a revolving fund of Rs182 crore allocated to over 2 lakh groups. The government remains committed to ensuring women's self-reliance and safety," the CM said according to the statement.

The Chief Minister addressed women's safety concerns, stating that the government has successfully implemented initiatives such as Abhayam 181, Women's Helpline, SHE Team, Women's Cell, and Police Station-Based Support Centers.

Moreover, there has been a Rs6,885 crore budget allocation for the Women and Child Development Department this year, marking a 13% increase from the previous year.

"To further support the education of girls, the government introduced Namo Lakshmi, Namo Saraswati, and Namo Shree schemes for maternity support. Under the Namo Lakshmi scheme, Rs50,000 is provided to students from standards 9 to 12 over four years, while the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana scheme offers Rs25,000 to students in the 11th and 12th science streams," read the CMO's statement.

Reaffirming the Prime Minister's vision for India to become a global leader in women-led development, the Chief Minister mentioned the Viksit Bharat@2047 goal. He outlined the Gujarat@2047 roadmap, which seeks to increase women's participation in the state's economy.

The CM expressed confidence that social organizations like the Patidar Parivar Trust will collaborate with the government to achieve these goals through such initiatives. (ANI)

