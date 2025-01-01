Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): In 2025, Gujarat will host grand celebrations to mark historic birth anniversaries, with widespread public participation throughout the state.

The celebrations will feature programs aimed at creatively highlighting the ideals of national leaders and their contributions to nation-building, with a special focus on the enduring significance of the Indian Constitution in the public's consciousness.

In the first Steering Committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a detailed plan was presented for organising these grand celebrations. 2025 will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution through 'Samvidhan No Amrit Mahotsav' across Gujarat, a press release said on Wednesday.

The state will also observe the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Aligning with the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' Gujarat will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. Additionally, 2025 will be recognized as the 'Tribal Pride Year' in Gujarat, honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

To increase the popularity of these programs and encourage greater public participation, a detailed presentation on the time-bound planning of various competitions, lecture series, Jan Jati Gaurav Mela (tribal pride fairs) highlighting tribal heritage, and other events, was presented to the Chief Minister and Ministers during the meeting.

The CM guided the meeting to ensure the programs are organized in a way that unites these celebrations into a cohesive narrative reflecting national pride. The CM also offered constructive suggestions for further review and appropriate adjustments to make the presentation, shared with the 28-member steering committee (including ministers and senior secretaries), more inclusive and focused on public engagement.

Principal Secretary Ashwani Kumar and Commissioner of Youth Services and Cultural Activities Alok Kumar Pandey briefed the Chief Minister and Ministers on the planned programs for the 50th anniversary of 'Samvidhan No Amrit Mahotsav' and the Emergency.

Principal Secretary Nipuna Torawane provided comprehensive details about the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as the nodal department of the Home Department. Tribal Development Commissioner Gulati shared extensive information regarding the celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, marking the Tribal Pride Year.

The General Administration Department and the Administrative Reforms Training Department of the State Government will organize programs to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A detailed presentation regarding these celebrations was delivered by Additional Chief Secretary Kamal Dayani and Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi. Following the presentation, CM Patel and the ministers provided constructive suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi and M. K. Das, along with senior secretaries from the concerned departments. (ANI)

