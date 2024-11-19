Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the district-level philatelic exhibition, 'Phila Vista-2024,' organized by the Gandhinagar Postal Division here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the occasion, which will be a two-day event held at Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar.

The Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, visited the well-crafted collection of unique and rare postal stamps on display. During the exhibition, the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister unveiled a special postal cover themed 'Architecture in Gandhinagar' as part of 'Phila Vista-2024.'

Shah also took to the social media platform X, lauding the event, and stated that this event would introduce visitors to the rich history of Indian postage.

"Postage stamps are not only a key element of communication but also our heritage. This collection of rare stamps in Phila Vista-2024 will introduce visitors to the rich history of Indian postage. Also, it will inspire the youth to connect with our grand heritage," Amit Shah said on X.

The Mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Miraben Patel; Chief Secretary Raj Kumar; Gandhinagar District Collector Mehul Dave; Chief Postmaster General of Gujarat, Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar; Postmaster General of North Gujarat Zone Krishna Kumar Yadav, and senior officials from the Postal Department were also present at the occasion.

Before inaugurating the exhibition, the Union Home Minister, along with the Gujarat Chief Minister, was welcomed by a large group of students present at Dandi Kutir.

The exhibition will be open to the public on November 19 and November 20, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, offering philatelic enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore a rare and captivating collection of stamps. (ANI)

