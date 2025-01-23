Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Gwalior Municipal Corporation has issued an order regarding the construction of a drinking water plant on Ramua Dam after a request from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Municipal Corporation has issued an order to the Assistant Minister (Water Supply & Conservation, Sub-division, Morar) to initiate the inspection of the proposed site for the plant as soon as possible and inform about the entire process.

The Union Minister had written to the then Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh in 2022, citing the request from the former MLA Munnalal Goyal for the Plant to resolve the drinking water issue in the area.

The order from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation mentioned, "The above topic mentions that Munnalal Goyal, the former MLA of Gwalior East constituency, has written to the Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation regarding the supply of drinking water to about two lakh people in the Morar, Thatipur, and Cantonment areas from the Ramaua Dam. Action needs to be taken on the received letter, and a photocopy of the letter is being sent to you."

"Therefore, you are directed to personally conduct a site inspection regarding the matter, propose the necessary actions, and ensure that a compliance report is submitted to this office. Kindly inform the former MLA about the actions taken so that the Commissioner can be informed about the progress made in this regard during the upcoming meeting," the order stated. (ANI)

