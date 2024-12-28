Chandigarh [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Saturday approved amendments to the Haryana Civil Services (Travelling Allowance) Rules, 2016.

As per the newly approved amendment, hotel charges for trainees will be reimbursed based on their entitlement if boarding and lodging are not provided by the training institute or the Government of Haryana, a statement said.

However, if the training institute or the state government does provide such arrangements, trainees will be considered to have availed of these facilities for the purpose of the rule, and no hotel charges will be admissible, it said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a state cabinet meeting on Saturday and, announced several key decisions aimed at supporting the public and strengthening governance in the state.

A total of 30 out of 31 agendas were approved during the meeting, marking a productive session.

The cabinet in one of the major decisions increased the financial support for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who died in the line of duty. The amount has been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, reflecting the state's commitment to honouring the sacrifices made by its citizens in service to the nation.

Speaking at the press conference, Saini said, "It has been decided to increase the ex-gratia amount for the families of Army and CRPF personnel who give supreme sacrifice from 50 lakhs to 1 crore. It was also decided to increase the monthly pension of Rs 15 thousand to 20 thousand rupees for the Matribhasha Satyagrahi of1957."

In addition, the Panchayat Department has been instructed to allocate a 200-square-yard plot to the wife of Police Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan, who died in the line of duty while combating terrorists on December 12, 1995.

The cabinet also made changes to the Dayalu Yojana and the EDS system. In another move, Aadhaar has been made mandatory for recruitment to Group A and B posts, a step towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in the hiring process.

Amendments were also made to two important laws: The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2021, and the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, aimed at improving governance and providing greater security to employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)