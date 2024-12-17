Pinjore (Haryana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday praised the government's efforts to support farmers, stating that 100% of crops are being purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and vegetable farmers are receiving compensation.

He accused the Congress and AAP of politicising the issue while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic steps to strengthen farmers. Saini also noted that the price of fertilisers like DAP and urea had increased significantly under the Congress government in 2012-13, as well as internationally in 2022. However, PM Modi ensured that prices remained stable in India.

"We have bought 100% of crops on MSP. Our vegetable farmers also get compensation. Congress and AAP are trying to politicise the issue. PM Modi has taken historic steps to strengthen farmers. In Haryana, we have given many subsidies to reduce the financial burden on farmers. The Punjab government and Congress-led governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana should do the same. The price of DAP and urea increased three times under the Congress government in 2012-13. Internationally, fertiliser prices rose in 2022, but PM Modi ensured that prices did not increase in our country," he said.

Earlier on Monday, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the ongoing farmer protests and called stopping farmers at the border "undemocratic."

"The condition of Dallewal is serious. The government should pay attention and find a solution. Stopping the farmers at the border is undemocratic. Initially, they were asked not to come with tractor trolleys, and they agreed. Now they should be allowed to come. Stopping them is wrong," Bhupinder Singh Hooda told ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers organised a march to the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on tractors on Monday, where protesting farmers continued to press for their various demands.

The ongoing agitation has intensified following violent clashes between farmers and police, in which 17 farmers were reportedly injured. The farmers have vowed to continue their protests, including a 'Rail Roko' on December 18.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has urged farmers to find alternative ways to protest rather than blocking trains. (ANI)

