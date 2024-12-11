Gurugram, December 11: A massive fire erupted in Gurugram's Saraswati Enclave on Wednesday night following an explosion in an AC compressor, officials reported.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, they added. Gurugram Blast Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Saraswati Enclave in Haryana After AC Compressor Explodes, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

AC Compressor Explosion Causes Massive Fire in Gurugram

#WATCH | A fire breaks out in Saraswati Enclave due to an AC compressor explosion in Haryana's Gurugram. (Source - Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/MUi8A8LFEK — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building. Further details are awaited.

