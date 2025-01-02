Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) The Haryana government is taking stringent measures against illegal mining across the state including inspections and surveillance at mining sites with drones and other advanced technologies to detect illegal activities, an official statement said on Thursday.

Apart from registering FIRs against offenders, the government is also imposing hefty fines on those involved in unlawful mining activities, the statement read.

The administration has ramped up inspections and surveillance at mining sites with the use of drones and other advanced technologies to detect illegal activities. Moreover, vehicles involved in illegal mining are being seized and perpetrators are being penalized under the law, the statement said.

The statement said that reports published in a section of the media about illegal mining in Rawa village, Nuh district, claiming a loss of Rs 2,200 crore to the state, "are entirely baseless".

"Similarly, social media claims related to this issue are also without merit. As per available information, mining in the Aravalli region of Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Nuh districts has been prohibited by a Supreme Court order since 2002," it read.

"Furthermore, there is an interstate dispute between Haryana and Rajasthan regarding the boundary in this area, which has been exploited by Rajasthan's mining leaseholders to encroach on Haryana's land," it read.

"In this context, the Mining and Geology office of Gurugram/Nuh has filed eight FIRs with the Firozpur Jhirka police station and the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau over time," it said.

Recent investigations revealed that the landslide in Rawa involved illegal mining of 6,000 metric tons of stone, it said.

"During an inspection on December 16, 2024, it was confirmed that the boundary pillar marking Haryana's state line remained intact. Following this, on December 23, 2024, FIRs were filed against Rajasthan's leaseholders at the Ferozepur Jhirka, police station and the Haryana Enforcement Bureau, Nuh," the government statement said.

Additionally, regarding the landslide incident, the department's survey team clarified that the hill lies within Rajasthan's territory, and an FIR has already been lodged by Rajasthan authorities.

"To address the issue of illegal mining, both Haryana and Rajasthan's Mining and Geology departments are coordinating their efforts," it said.

It further said the Haryana Mining and Geology Department has consistently been cracking down on illegal mining activities.

"According to the data, in the year 2022-23, the department collected approximately Rs 800 crore in fines related to mining leases, short-term permits, royalties from brick kilns, and fines for illegal mineral extraction and transportation throughout the state of Haryana," it said.

