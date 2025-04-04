The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament has sparked celebrations among the Muslim community in Jammu. Locals expressed their joy by distributing sweets and gathering to mark the occasion. Community members hailed the bill’s approval, calling it a significant step towards better management of Waqf properties. Many expressed hope that the amendments would bring transparency and efficiency to the functioning of Waqf boards across the country. Several residents took to the streets, sharing sweets and congratulating each other. Some described the moment as historic, believing that the changes introduced by the bill would help safeguard Waqf properties and benefit the community. Waqf Amendment Bill: After Passage From Parliament, Waqf Bill Awaits President’s Nod, Details Here.

Muslim Community in Jammu Celebrates Waqf Amendment Bill

Jammu, J&K: After the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament, a wave of happiness is visible among the Muslim community in Jammu. Locals are celebrating by distributing sweets and expressing their joy pic.twitter.com/O58jmPBNYR — IANS (@ians_india) April 4, 2025

