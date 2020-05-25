India News | Haryana Home Minister Attacks Congress, for 'fake Sympathy' Towards Labourers

Ambala (Haryana) [India], may 25 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday attacked Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for expressing "fake sympathy" towards labourers during the lockdown and said the real issue that should be discussed is the party's politics in the name of labourers.

"There has been a lot of discussion and politics on the plight of labourers. The discussion should be on that even after 72 years of independence, why labourers are still labourers. Why don't they have bread to eat? Why don't they have slippers to wear?" Vij told ANI.

Vij said Congress has ruled the country for the maximum number of years and the issue of labourers was never raised.

"Among these 72 years, Congress has ruled the country for 50 years, then why today Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra are expressing fake sympathy towards labourers. And why are they doing politics on the name of labourers? This is a real issue that needs to be discussed," he added.

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Uttar Pradesh government to allow buses to transport migrant labourers to their homes saying that the BJP can put their stickers on these buses and claim these buses were availed by them.

Priyanka said that the Congress had earlier suggested using UP Roadways buses to ferry migrant labourers back to their homes in the State.

Mewnhhile Rahul Gandhi shared his recent interaction with migrant labourers in Delhi's Sukdev Vihar on his YouTube channel from 9 am on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that he recently met a group of migrants walking hundreds of km from their worksite in Haryana to their village near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Thus, he will share their incredible story of grit, determination and survival on his YouTube channel. (ANI)

