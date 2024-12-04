New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Reacting sharply to the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's statement, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that he has woken up and he should have cared for the farmers who were died while protesting against the farm laws.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has just woken up. 700 farmers have died and when the farm laws were brought, farmers were protesting outside Delhi. At that time also, he was the Vice President. He should have cared about those farmers and should have gone to meet them," Congress MP Manickam Tagore told ANI.

Earlier, the Vice-President while speaking at the Centenary Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research--Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT), Mumbai asked the government to hold talks with the distressed and suffering farmers.

"Can we create a boundary between the farmer and the government? I do not understand why there is no dialogue with the farmers...My concern is why this initiative has not happened so far. You (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am reminded of Sardar Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India. Agriculture Minister, did the Agriculture Minister who was there before you make any promise in writing? If a promise was made then what happened to it?" said the Vice President.

"India has never been at such a height in the world before. Our reputation in the world has never been as high. When this is happening, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? Why is the farmer stressed? This is a serious issue, and to take it lightly means that we are not being practical, and our policy-making is not on the right track. No force in the country can suppress the voice of the farmer. A nation will pay a huge price if it tries the patience of a farmer..." he added. (ANI)

