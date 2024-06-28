New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Several areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram have been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning since Thursday.

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams are some of the significant issues citizens are facing.

Also Read | IndiGo Varanasi-Mumbai 5292 Flight Takes Off 29 Minutes Late After Woman Passenger Misbehaves, Abuses Cabin Crew Over Change in Seat; Booked .

Although the rain has provided relief from the scorching heat, visuals of heavy traffic jams and waterlogged streets have emerged from several areas, including Sarita Vihar, Connaught Place, Palam Airport, and Dhaula Kuan.

Aman, a corporate employee stuck due to waterlogging in his area, said, "The rain has provided some respite from the heat. However, it has led to severe waterlogging, and traveling to the office has become very difficult."

Also Read | MSME TEAM Initiative: Indian Government Announces Initiative To Help Five Lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Onboard ONDC.

"The water has entered my truck, and it is not moving anymore. I have been stuck here for the last two hours," said Dinesh, a truck driver.

Another driver, whose car was involved in an accident and was stuck on National Highway 9 due to no rescue efforts, said, "A truck suddenly hit my car from behind. Luckily, there were no passengers, and no one was injured. I have been waiting here for someone to come and help, but due to the heavy rains, there has been no help yet."

Delhi Police have issued an alert on their X (formerly Twitter) handle regarding heavy traffic and congestion in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, the Minto Bridge underpass, and Kamla Market. Citizens are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

On the issue of waterlogging, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said, "The waterlogging situation this time is far better than last time. All departments concerned with the situation are working on the ground, and the work is underway. It will be resolved by this afternoon. The residents of Delhi won't have to face a situation like this after today."

Additionally, a recent video showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Ravinder Singh Negi symbolically protesting against the Aam Aadmi Government by rowing an inflatable boat amidst the severe waterlogging. He said, "All PWD drains are overflowing. They (Aam Aadmi Party) did not get them cleaned ahead of the monsoon. This has led to waterlogging. Vinod Nagar has submerged."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi commented on the waterlogging situation, saying, "The waterlogging is something very important that needs to be paid attention to."

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi for the next seven days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)