Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged district-level protests across Himachal Pradesh and accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj, addressing a gathering, accused the Congress of a scuffle in Parliament during the winter session of Parliament.

Also Read | Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation: Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home, Eknath Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar Finance and Planning; Check List.

"The Indian Parliament, the largest institution of democracy, has witnessed a significant decline in standards during this session, something unprecedented in Indian history. The behaviour of the Leader of the Opposition is unprecedented," Bhardwaj alleged.

He said "such incidents are highly unfortunate" and "tarnish the democratic fabric of our nation."

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Rejects Claims of LG VK Saxena Granting Sanction to ED To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'ED Must Show Order Copy'.

H said the BJP has been organizing protests across the country "to highlight the Congress' consistent disrespect towards Dr Ambedkar since 1951".

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring Dr Ambedkar's legacy. "It was only in 1990, when a non-Congress government came to power, that Dr Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna. Since then, PM Modi has established the 'Panch Teerth' in his honour to ensure his legacy is globally recognized and his contributions are celebrated worldwide," Bhardwaj said.

Sushil Kancharoli, vice president of Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, took a strong stance against Congress, accusing it of exploiting Dr Ambedkar's name for political gains. "The Congress uses Dr Ambedkar's name during elections for its benefit, but their oppressive policies against Dalits and lower castes have been consistent. Today's protest is against these discriminatory practices," Kancharoli alleged.

The BJP, through district-level protests across Himachal Pradesh, emphasized its commitment to preserving Dr Ambedkar's legacy and sought to hold Congress accountable for alleged historical injustices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)