Buddhist scholars gather in Shimla to discuss growth and importance of Nalanda Buddhism in the Himalayan region of India (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Buddhist scholars and monastic leaders from across the Himalayan region on Sunday gathered in the North Indian hill town, Shimla to host a seminar, on "Nalanda Buddhism in the Himalayan Region of India: Emerging Trends and Development in the 21st Century," focused on modernizing monastic education while preserving traditional practices.

The event was jointly organized by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) and the Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Baudh Sewa Sangh, Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated the seminar, while Lochen Tulku Rinpoche, President of the IHCNBT, delivered the keynote address.

Scholars expressed gratitude to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for officially recognizing the Bhoti language and introducing an educational curriculum for Buddhist studies in monasteries and nunneries throughout the Himalayan region.

Maling Gompu, General Secretary of IHCNBT, emphasized the strategic and cultural importance of promoting Nalanda Buddhism and preserving the Himalayan region's linguistic and educational heritage.

"This seminar marks a crucial step toward integrating modern education into monastic practices. The curriculum developed with the NIOS includes certifications for monastic education, enabling monks and nuns to attain recognized qualifications equivalent to 10th and 12th-grade school certificates." Said Maling Gompu.

According to Gompu, the NIOS accreditation will significantly benefit Buddhist institutions across Himachal Pradesh and the broader Himalayan region, including 22 identified monasteries in the state. "This initiative ensures the recognition of traditional education alongside modern learning, thereby safeguarding and advancing Buddhism in the region," he added.

He also highlighted the Himalayan region's strategic importance, stretching 8,000 kilometres from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, and the urgent need for developmental support for monasteries along the border. "The introduction of this curriculum is a major achievement for the region and will benefit countless students pursuing Buddhist studies," Gompu stated.

The Buddhist scholars appreciated the efforts of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to Preserve the Bhoti Language and Himalayan Culture.

The seminar also shed light on the ongoing efforts to preserve the Bhoti language, which serves as a vital cultural link across the Himalayan region. "Although Bhoti has not yet been included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, its recognition by the NIOS marks a significant step forward. This will promote both traditional and modern education among Buddhist students," Gompu added further.

Lochen Tulku Rinpoche, speaking on the significance of Nalanda Buddhism, remarked, "Nalanda University was the epicentre of Buddhist knowledge that spread across the world. The Nalanda tradition, rooted in compassion and mental science, has universal relevance even today. By embracing modern education while preserving our spiritual heritage, we are not only strengthening our cultural identity but also contributing to global peace and harmony," said Tulku.

He elaborated on how Nalanda Buddhism intertwines modern science with traditional teachings, especially in the realm of mental health. "The teachings of Gautama Buddha on compassion and mindfulness provide inner peace to individuals, harmony within families, and tranquillity in the society. Through such initiatives, we aim to spread the message of peace globally," Rinpoche added.

Participants from various regions, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Dharamshala, Kullu, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, attended the event. Representatives from 25 monastic institutions and around 50 individuals from different sects in Shimla actively engaged in discussions on the future of Nalanda Buddhism and its role in modern education.

The IHCNBT, established in 2018, has been conducting similar seminars and workshops across the Himalayan states, including Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. The council's efforts aim to preserve the rich heritage of Nalanda Buddhism while uh ensuring its relevance in the 21st century.

The seminar concluded with a call for continued collaboration between the government, educational boards, and monastic institutions to promote Buddhist studies and preserve Himalayan culture. (ANI)

