Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh state government will commemorate two years in office with a grand function on December 11 in Bilaspur, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with senior officials on Monday evening to discuss the programme's outline and preparations.

CM Sukhu announced that senior Congress leaders would be invited to grace the occasion. Additionally, all ministers, Congress MLAs, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations, assembly election candidates, and Congress party office-bearers would attend the event. Beneficiaries of various state government schemes would also be invited.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of meticulous planning to ensure the event's success. He instructed officials to arrange smooth traffic management in Bilaspur to minimise inconvenience to the public. He also directed the district administration to provide adequate parking facilities, maintain cleanliness, and ensure proper toilet arrangements during the event.

CM Sukhu stated that the state government would present its two-year report card, highlighting the positive societal changes brought about by its policies and programmes. He noted that the government had introduced significant reforms across various departments, improving public services, enhancing transparency, and promoting digitisation throughout the state.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Information and Public Relations Department to produce a documentary showcasing the achievements of the state government over the past two years.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretaries Onkar Chand Sharma and Kamlesh Kumar Pant, DGP Atul Verma, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Administrative Secretaries, and other senior officials. Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Abid Hussain Sadiq joined the meeting via video conferencing from Bilaspur. (ANI)

