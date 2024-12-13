Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday distributed a sum of Rs 97,69,500 to 2,171 eligible women of Kupvi area under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana during a function held at Kupvi Sub-Division in Shimla. He also dedicated developmental projects worth Rs 81.83 crore to the people of the area, said a release.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several key infrastructure projects for the people of the area to enhance connectivity in the region. He dedicated Rs 2.32 crore, to a 40-meter-long bridge over Katli Khad, a bridge over Lohana Khad built with an outlay of Rs 2.65 crore, a bridge completed with an outlay of Rs 3.04 crore over Bhrot Khad on the Basadhar-Gyankot road. He also inaugurated a bridge on the Kuthar-Kanodi road was constructed for Rs 85 lakh. The Bajrauli bridge on the Sainj-Deha Chopal road built for Rs 7.72 crore, was also inaugurated, the release stated.

He dedicated several road projects, including the metalling and tarring of the Sadnada-Khgna road for Rs 8.67 crore, the Neri-Thundal road costing Rs 6.08 crore, and the Bhadavag to Dasholi road completed at Rs 3.48 crore. Other projects included the Majholi to Baag road, constructed at Rs 2.72 crore, and the Haripurdhar to Majholi road, developed with an outlay of Rs 7.68 crore. The Kothi to Kanah road, built for Rs 8.38 crore, and the Kupvi to Dhotali road, completed for Rs 10.02 crore, were also dedicated to the public. Additionally, he inaugurated the Sarahaan to Jorna road, costing Rs 6.8 crore and the Kupvi to Mashot road, developed for Rs 11.34 crore, the release mentioned.

The Chief Minister distributed rupees four thousand each to six beneficiaries under the Sukh-Aashray Yojana and one lakh each to two other beneficiaries for the construction of houses. CM Sukhu dedicated financial benefits to 13 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana and Rs 21,000 each to six beneficiaries under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, added the release.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was working with the motto of Vyavastha Parivartan in the state. With the innovative efforts and strong will of the government, Himachal was continuously moving ahead towards achieving the goal of a self-reliant state. He said that the state government has implemented many schemes and programmes to strengthen the rural economy. For the first time in the history of the state, the minimum support price (MSP) for milk purchase has been fixed.

The Chief Minister said that the rules under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana would be modified to address the unique challenges of Kupvi keeping in view the remote and difficult terrain of the area. He said that under the revised scheme all women in this region, excluding working women would receive a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,500. He further stated that efforts would be undertaken to establish Kupvi as a separate ward within the Zila Parishad.

Additionally, the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the IPH and PWD departments in Kupvi would be granted the powers of an Executive Engineer to ensure more efficient administration. He said that the possibility of opening an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kupvi would be explored. He assured that foundation stones for the previously announced projects in the area would be laid soon and adequate medical staff including qualified doctors would be deployed to improve healthcare services in the region. (ANI)

