Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): In light of the recent Himachal Pradesh High Court judgment regarding the removal of the Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that the government would take a decision only after thoroughly reviewing the final judgment and consulting with cabinet colleagues.

"The final official copy of the High Court's judgment has not yet been received. Once it arrives, we will discuss it with cabinet colleagues, and then any necessary action will be taken," said CM Sukhu. "I was away from Shimla but have returned today, so we will make any decision only after a full discussion," he added.

Responding to opposition statements regarding the ruling, the Chief Minister remarked that such comments are expected from the opposition but emphasised the importance of fully reading and understanding the judgment before concluding. "Until the judgment is completely read, nothing definitive can be said," he clarified, mentioning that further insights into the legal aspects will only emerge after the judgment is studied in detail with the cabinet.

Meanwhile, traders from Rampur in Shimla raised the issue of cross-border trade, requesting the state government's support to initiate it. The Chief Minister acknowledged their demand but explained that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government. He assured the traders, "If they come to me with this demand, I will certainly bring it up with the Central Government." Sukhu said.

When asked about allegations from Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur regarding the Himachal Pradesh government's unfulfilled guarantees, Sukhu firmly stated that his administration had already fulfilled five key promises.

"If Thakur wants, he is welcome to conduct a survey to verify this," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sukhu noted that Thakur's criticism, voiced in Maharashtra, seemed to coincide with his own recent visit there. "These guarantees formed the basis on which Congress won the 2022 elections and subsequent Lok Sabha and by-elections in Himachal Pradesh. The people have endorsed these promises with their votes," Sukhu pointed out, adding that "as Leader of the Opposition, Thakur is entitled to make his comments, but the facts speak for themselves." he added.

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi also responded to the High Court's decision, expressing faith in the judicial system and asserting his right to explore legal options. "I have full faith in the justice system and will fully exercise my rights," said Awasthi, indicating that he would seek legal counsel upon reading the judgment.

In response to opposition claims, Awasthi stated that during his two-year tenure, the opposition persistently attempted to destabilize the government. "Their statements lack truth," he remarked, reiterating that the Himachal Pradesh government would decide on the matter after consulting its legal advisors.

The court recently declared the appointments of the CPS unconstitutional, mandating the withdrawal of their facilities and suggesting the suspension of six MLAs.

In January 2023, the Himachal government appointed six Congress MLAs to serve as chief parliamentary secretaries.

The appointees included Sunder Singh Thakur representing Kullu Assembly Constituency, Mohan Lal Brakta from Rohru Assembly Constituency in Shimla district, Ram Kumar Chaudhary from Doon Assembly Constituency in Solan district, Ashish Butail from Palampur Assembly Constituency, Kishori Lal from Baijnath Assembly Constituency in Kangra district, and Sanjay Awasthi from Arki Assembly Constituency in Solan district.

The appointment of chief parliamentary secretaries was challenged in the High Court by 10 BJP MLAs and an individual petitioner. (ANI)

