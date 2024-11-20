Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Wednesday that eligible women registered with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 4 lakh to build their houses, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is launching an initiative to support widows, disabled women, and 'Ekal Naris' (single women) by offering financial aid to help them realize their dream of constructing their own homes.

CM Sukhu further mentioned that the Board is already implementing various welfare schemes, including financial assistance for marriage, maternity benefits, education support, medical care, pensions, disability pensions, cremation expenses, relief for sudden deaths, hostel facilities, and widow pensions.

"The financial assistance for house construction will include Rs 3 lakh for building the house and an additional Rs 1 lakh for constructing essential facilities such as a kitchen, toilet, and bathroom," Sukhu said.

To avail of this benefit, women must be registered with the Board, have worked at least 90 days in the past 12 months, and have an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Eligible women can apply for the scheme through the Labour Officer and submit the required documents. Once approved, the financial assistance will be directly transferred to the beneficiary's bank account, the statement added.

CM Sukhu emphasized that the current state government has been working diligently over the past two years to uplift underprivileged sections of society and reaffirm its commitment to their welfare.

He also announced a new scheme to cover higher education expenses for children of widows up to the age of 27.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to enact legislation ensuring comprehensive care and support for orphaned children.

"Under this initiative, 6,000 orphans have been adopted as 'Children of the State.' The government is committed to ensuring their welfare and education to help them become self-sufficient," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

