Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday visited the picturesque Tikkar village in Kupvi tehsil of Chopal subdivision in Shimla under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative.

The villagers informed the Chief Minister of the day-to-day challenges they face and he gave on-the-spot directions to officers to ensure timely resolution of the issues raised by the people of the area, said a release.

The Chief Minister informed the villagers about the schemes and initiatives started by the present state government. He also briefed about the special revenue Lok Adalats at the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels aimed to resolve long-pending revenue cases in a time-bound manner. He further told them about the recent amendments to the law, which have set clear timelines for the resolution of partition and correction cases (nine months), marking cases (three months) and transfer cases (one month). He also shared the state government's plans to strengthen the rural economy by introducing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk and the procurement of maize and wheat, said the release.

Chief Minister Sukhu took a keen interest in the local folk, culture, customs and cuisine. He savoured the local delicacies and enjoyed traditional folk music to further strengthen his connection with the people of the area. The positive impact of this initiative was visible in the warmth and affection shown by the residents of Tikkar village, the release mentioned.

A villager Layak Ram while expressing his admiration said that Thakur Sukhvinder Singh is a passionate and visionary leader having compassion for the people of the state. This was a real "Vyavastha Parivartan." He said that Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the first Chief Minister who visited the house of a common man and prior to this he stayed overnight with the people of Dodra Kwar and listened to and resolved their grievances, said the release.

Notably, Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandi, State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

