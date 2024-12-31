Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday extended their best wishes for the new year to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

In his message, the CM expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives while propelling Himachal Pradesh to new heights of progress and development.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to systemic transformation, the chief minister emphasised the goal of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. He appealed for continued support and active participation of the people in realising this vision, underscoring their crucial role in the state's journey towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in his message said that he hopes the new year would bring abundance of good health and happiness in the lives of the people and the state would witness more progress in all spheres.

The governor said that with the hard work and dedication of the people, the state would make rapid strides in all spheres of development and would achieve new heights in 2025.

The deputy chief minister expressed hope that the new year would fill people's lives with joy and happiness. He expressed hope that with people's active participation, Himachal Pradesh will scale new heights in every sphere of development.

