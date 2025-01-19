Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday issued a stern warning to the drug mafia, asserting that the current government will take strict action against those jeopardising the future of the youth.

Addressing a public gathering in Nurpur, Kangra district, he highlighted that the police have launched extensive campaigns against drug traffickers in recent months, seizing assets worth Rs 11 crore from them.

The state government has implemented the The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which allows for the detention of habitual offenders in drug trafficking to protect public interest, he added.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for seven developmental projects worth Rs 30.85 crore in the Nurpur Assembly Constituency of Kangra district.

