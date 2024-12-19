Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay on the operations of five specialized outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Atal Institute of Medical Sciences in Chamiana, Shimla.

Popularly known as Chamiana Hospital, this state-of-the-art facility was built with an aim to ease the burden on the overcrowded Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

However, legal challenges had delayed its functioning, leaving its advanced infrastructure and equipment unused. The court's decision on Wednesday has now paved the way for the hospital's operations to commence.

Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan praised the verdict as a significant relief for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on the outcome, he stated, "We had repeatedly requested the court to allow the opening of the five OPDs. It is a matter of relief and pride that the court has today decided in favour of resuming these services. A huge infrastructure had been created at Chamiana Hospital, and its operation was crucial. Acting Chief Justice personally visited the site, reviewed the situation, and acknowledged the necessity of running the hospital. Accepting the government's plea, the court has allowed the operation of five OPDs and instructed solutions to related issues such as transportation."

The Acting Chief Justice, who personally inspected the hospital premises, acknowledged the pressing need to operationalize the facility. During his visit, he observed the significance of making specialized healthcare services accessible to the public.

Responding to the government's plea, the court ruled in favour of reopening the five OPDs and instructed immediate action to address issues hindering the hospital's functionality.

Chamiana Hospital, inaugurated in October 2024 at a cost of Rs 400 crore, has remained underutilized despite being equipped with cutting-edge medical technology. The court emphasized the importance of ensuring that such a major healthcare investment benefits the public without further delay.

The reopening of Chamiana Hospital is expected to provide much-needed relief to the overburdened IGMC in Shimla, which has been struggling with a growing patient load.

Advocate General Rattan highlighted the impact of the decision, noting, "IGMC is heavily overcrowded, and this move will ease pressure on its resources. Patients can now avail themselves of advanced medical facilities at Chamiana in a more convenient and organized manner." The government views this development as a step toward creating a more efficient healthcare delivery system, particularly for residents of Shimla and nearby areas."

While the court's directive has cleared the path for the resumption of OPD services, other logistical challenges remain. The state government has committed to addressing pending issues such as the construction of patient shelters, the development of parking facilities, and the establishment of a dumping site for hospital waste. These matters will be reviewed in the next court hearing scheduled for December 29, 2024.

Advocate General Rattan also emphasized the government's broader vision to enhance healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

"This decision is not just about Chamiana Hospital but a broader effort to enhance the state's healthcare delivery system. The government is determined to ensure every facility operates efficiently to meet the needs of the people," he said. (ANI)

