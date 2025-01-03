Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the Winter Carnival at the Ridge in Shimla late on Thursday evening.

Extending New Year greetings, the Chief Minister said that the Winter Carnival Shimla was first organized last year and was scheduled this time from December 24, 2024, to January 2, 2025.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Yuva Morcha President Kanav Sharma Shot Dead In Sarwal After Dispute Over Parking Spot.

However, due to the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the event was postponed midway to be executed from January 2-8, 2025.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the carnival as a major attraction for tourists, especially during Christmas and New Year, and emphasized the government's efforts to promote tourism as it is a significant contributor to Himachal Pradesh's economy.

Also Read | 'BJP Faced With 3 Aapadas as It Has No CM Face, Narrative, Issue for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Counter-Attack on PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The event featured a mesmerizing performance by Singer Satinder Sartaaj, who enthralled the audience with his Sufi Songs.

Taking to his social media handle on X, CM Sukhu posted, "Last evening, I participated in the Winter Carnival organised at the Ridge Ground, Shimla.Mayor of Municipal Corporation Surendra Chauhan was honoured. This carnival is becoming an excellent medium of entertainment for tourists during the New Year. Sufi singer Satinder Sartaj ji gave his performance in the program."

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Virender Singh, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Malender Rajan, Vinod Sultanpuri, Kamlesh Thakur, Hansraj and Vinod Kumar and Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan were also present at the event.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his greetings and wishes to the people of the state for New Year.

The Chief Minister reflected on the achievements of the past year, stating that with the blessings of the deities and the steadfast support of the people, all challenges of 2024 were successfully overcome.

He acknowledged the collective resilience and cooperation of the people, which enabled the government to address every difficulty effectively.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to systemic transformation, the Chief Minister emphasized the goal of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

He appealed for the continued support and active participation of the people in realizing this vision, underscoring their crucial role in the state's journey towards sustainable growth and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)