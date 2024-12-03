Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) convened a meeting in Shimla to prepare for the celebration of the Himachal Pradesh government's two-year tenure.

During the meeting, all MLAs were instructed to mobilise crowds for the event, with a particular focus on constituencies near Bilaspur.

MLAs from these areas were tasked with ensuring a larger turnout, with a target set to gather a crowd of 30,000 for the event.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, "The two-year anniversary of the Congress government will be celebrated in Bilaspur. Today's meeting was called to provide necessary instructions to MLAs, with a target to bring a crowd of 25,000 to 30,000. MLAs from areas near Bilaspur have been assigned the responsibility of mobilising more people."

The Chief Minister outlined the government's achievements over the past two years while criticising the BJP for its previous governance.

"The BJP ruled the state for five years, during which corruption flourished, exam papers were sold, and the youth were left unemployed. They have handed over corruption as a dowry to this government. We will take BJP's actions from the past five years to the people's court," he remarked.

CM Sukhu also highlighted several initiatives implemented by his government, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for 1,36,000 government employees.

"The government is providing Rs 1,500 under the Sukh Samman Nidhi to women beneficiaries. Additionally, a Rs 600 crore fund under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana has been launched to benefit 23,000 students," he said.

He further mentioned, "We are fulfilling the promise of purchasing cow dung under government guarantee, with the announcement set to be made in Bilaspur during the ceremony."

"Our government has achieved significant milestones in just two years--something the BJP failed to accomplish in five. The BJP lacks the courage to implement schemes like the Old Pension Scheme for government employees. Our welfare programs are benefitting women, youth, and farmers alike," Sukhu added.

Meanwhile, Congress State President Pratibha Singh stated that the meeting was centred on ensuring the upcoming celebration is a grand success.

"The Congress government is completing two years, and today's meeting was held to discuss preparations for the event. The Chief Minister has instructed everyone to ensure maximum participation. Discussions were also held regarding the number of buses to be arranged for bringing people to the venue," she said.

"Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked MLAs to bring as many people as possible. Preparations for the event are in full swing, and every detail is being worked out to make the occasion a success," Pratibha Singh added.

The Congress government's two-year celebration in Bilaspur is expected to serve as a platform to showcase its achievements and counter the BJP's criticisms. (ANI)

