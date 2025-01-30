Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police have busted an interstate gang involved in drug supply operations across multiple districts under Mission Clean. All of 17 arrests have been made, including nine in the last 24 hours, according to SP Sanjeev Kumar.

The gang operated a large supply chain using an online business model, with Sandeep Shah identified as one of the key figures running the network. At the local level, the gang employed "super spreaders" or retailers to distribute the drugs. Investigations revealed that over 200 people were involved in the operation.

"We have busted an interstate gang involved in drug supply operations in our districts under Mission Clean. We have made 17 arrests, and nine arrests have been made in the last 24 hours. This is a huge supply chain where the criminals follow an online business model. One of the key figures, Sandeep Shah, was operating this chain. At the local level, they employed 'super spreaders,' or retailers. We found that over 200 people are involved in this," SP Sanjeev Kumar told ANI.

The police have been actively targeting the gang since January, resulting in the arrest of over 50 individuals and the registration of 21 cases. "We got good catches in January and arrested over 50 people and registered 21 cases," added SP Kumar.

The crackdown is part of the ongoing Mission Clean, aimed at eradicating drug-related crimes in the region. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the network. (ANI)

