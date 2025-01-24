Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to become the first sitting Chief Minister of Assam to participate in Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugah.

Noting the preparations, he said that the town is all decked up in tricolour to celebrate the day.

"Dibrugarh is all set to host the Central Republic Day celebrations for the first time and the town is all decked up in tricolour to celebrate the spirit of the Republic. From being affected by militancy to now hosting full scale Republic Day celebrations, it has come a long way," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

As the town inch closer to witness this historic moment the preparations for the celebrations is underway.

It may be noted that Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will unfurl the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Khanapara in Guwahati while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will do the honour at the Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh.

Last week CM Sarma reviewed the preparations asked the functionaries from the General Administration and Police Administration to make adequate arrangements for celebrating the Republic Day in the newly created Co-districts in a befitting manner.

However, in the case of Kamrup Metropolitan district, the Republic Day celebration will happen only in the Dimoria Co-district.

He also asked GAD to release funds for the celebrations and the Police Administration to make necessary arrangements for the parade and march past etc as part of the celebrations in the Co-district.

Chief Minister Sarma during the meeting asked the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs to start cleanliness drives in the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations across the state with the help of Gaon Burhas (Village Heads), voluntary organizations, etc.

As a prelude to the Republic Day celebrations on 25 January, Guwahati, Dibrugarh along with district headquarters will organize 'Road Past'. (ANI)

