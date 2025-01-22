New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has directed the Maharashtra government to take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the state.

The directive was issued through a letter sent by the Union Home Ministry in Delhi to officials in Maharashtra's Home Department.

This came after former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale made a representation against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, referencing a report on the same subject prepared by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora urged the government to deport Bangladeshis living illegally in the state "as soon as possible" to make "Mumbai safe."

Speaking to ANI, Deora said on Tuesday, "I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged that wherever any Bangladeshi is living illegally, should be deported as soon as possible. The incident that happened at Saif Ali Khan's house is very worrying."

"The audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living across the state is needed to "make Mumbai more safe," he added.

He also demanded strict action against agencies which fail to verify documents before giving jobs to individuals.

Actor Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries. Khan on Tuesday returned home after being discharged from the hospital.

Notably, three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to imprisonment and fined by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Mumbai after being found guilty of illegally entering India and residing with forged documents.

The judgment was pronounced by Addl CJM Kanchan Zanwar, based on evidence presented by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. (ANI)

