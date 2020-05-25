India News | Horse Owners in Bhopal Incur Losses in Wedding Season Amid Lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): With the wedding season on and no business insight during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, horses used during wedding processions along with their owners hit the streets of Bhopal.

"Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, wedding processions have come to a halt and since then the horses have been on the leach as well. Today we thought that we would take then out on the streets and we would also get a chance to roam the streets as well," said one of the horse owners while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,430 Positive Cases, 38 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

He added: "It is because of the lockdown that we have lost almost a year's worth of earnings. We wait for the wedding season--during April and May--but this year there are no wedding processions because of which there is no business."

Another owner, echoing a similar sentiment said that the lockdown has made things difficult as the horses need to be fed and Eid also needs to be celebrated.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Moirang, Tremors Felts in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram.

"We have brought them out to the streets today because they have been on the leach for the last two months due to the national lockdown. Wedding ceremonies are no longer taking place due to which, feeding the horses and celebrating eid has been difficult."

The nationwide lockdown--imposed by the centre to combat the COVID-19 pandemic--is scheduled to conclude on May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)