Shimla, Nov 25 (PTI) The Congress has begun the process of re-constitution of the organisation in Himachal Pradesh, party chief here Pratibha Singh said on Monday.

The observers appointed for the exercise have been asked to give a feedback to the Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla, she said.

"Observers have been sent to understand the situation, interact with senior party leaders, hold meetings, visit field and give their feedback," she said.

The wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh said the observers have also been given the responsibility to oversee the working of the government and to coordinate between the government and the organisation.

People who actively worked for the party during elections and the ones who held posts but were non-active would be identified and a report would be submitted to the high Command, she said after a meeting with the observers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect. All the same, Pratibha Singh stayed in her post.

AICC member Chetan Chauhan said, "We will talk to senior leaders and the emphasis would be to have a blend of youth and experienced people."

The Himachal Congress has apparently been plagued by factionalism which was seen during the Rajya Sabha election in February, when the ruling party's nominee Abhishek Singhvi lost the contest to BJP's Harsh Mahajan after six Congress MLAs defected and cross-voted

