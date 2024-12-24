Bhadrak (Odisha), Dec 24 (PTI) A human skull and pieces of bones were found near a culvert in Bhadrak district on Tuesday, police said.

A fisherman discovered the skull entangled in his net at Betada village in Basudevpur area, they said.

A local fire service team later reached the spot and conducted further examination in presence of police personnel, an officer said.

The team found a sack containing more human bones and skeletal remains, Fire Services officer Sanjib Behera said.

The skeleton has been sent for medical examination, police said.

Investigation is underway.

