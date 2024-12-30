Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 (ANI): To facilitate the New Year celebrations and to ensure safe travel for commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate extended hours on New Year's Eve.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, MD, NVS Reddy stated that the last train will leave from all terminal stations at 12:30 am and reach their respective endpoints by about 1:15 am on January 1, 2025, providing safe and convenient late-night connectivity for passengers.

"This initiative underscores Hyderabad Metro's commitment to enhancing passenger convenience during special occasions," he added.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Metro in accordance with crowd control has a restricted exit facility from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from the metro station on December 31.

In a post on X Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve (31st December 2024), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on 31st December."

"Additionally, from 8:00 PM onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be issued through DMRC's Mobile App to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures. Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable. Commuters are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the authorities," added the post.

Police administration across all the major cities taking significant steps to ensure safety and security during the New Year celebrations. (ANI)

