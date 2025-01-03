Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department of the Karnataka Government to promote astronomy through 'Arivu Kendras' across the state.

The RDPR operates 5,880 'Arivu Kendras' or gram panchayat libraries across the state, primarily located in rural areas and managed by dedicated library supervisors.

"Through this MoU, IIA will collaborate with the department to promote awareness and interest in astronomy, as well as science literacy and scientific temper in the communities served by these kendras.

"This will be achieved through the training and mentorship of supervisors, the creation of astronomy resources in Kannada, and collaboration in organising public activities around celestial events," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

According to the ministry, this MoU will enable the two organisations to collaborate in providing information to communities in Kannada about astronomy events visible to the naked eye as well as details about quotidian (everyday) astronomy.

Library supervisors will be trained to conduct low-cost, hands-on activities for the public, with a special focus on students.

"Our 5,880 'Arivu Kendras', spread across rural Karnataka, serve a large community, and this initiative will help them learn more about the night sky as well as recent astronomy news and discoveries.

"Promoting astronomy and science, especially in Kannada, will enhance science literacy, particularly among students who access our 'Arivu Kendras', and through them, foster scientific temperament in the rural community," said Arundhati Chandrashekar, commissioner of Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissionerate, RDPR department.

Online interactions through the computer labs in the 'Arivu Kendras', including talks, contests, and the use of digital tools, will also be promoted. Additionally, training in the use of small telescopes will be provided, the statement said.

"Rural communities have a fantastic scientific resource—access to darker night skies due to reduced light pollution. We have been working with a few 'Arivu Kendras', especially through our COSMOS-Mysuru project, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with the department to spread astronomy throughout rural Karnataka through our dedicated outreach section," said Annapurni Subramaniam, director of IIA.

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS-Mysuru) is an upcoming state-of-the-art planetarium and data training centre in Mysuru, being built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics on the campus of the University of Mysore.

